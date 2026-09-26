Azerbaijan's economy has great potential, President Ilham Aliyev said at an event titled "Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability" held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum under his patronage in Baku, Report informs.

The head of state said there are other important factors as well:

"The state pays special attention to industrialization. A state program was also adopted a few days ago, and it envisages a number of measures. These are the main directions of our country, the directions of economic development. At the same time, the oil and gas sector is also an important part of our economy. This also creates opportunities for the development of local companies, and many new economic opportunities are already emerging. The oil and gas sector remains an important part of our economy and will generate significant prosperity. The revenues from this sector will be used to make further investments."