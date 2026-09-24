Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    AzerGold discovers two gold deposits, launches four mines in decade

    Industry
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 16:54
    AzerGold discovers two gold deposits, launches four mines in decade

    AzerGold CJSC has significantly expanded its production and revenue capacity over the past 10 years through the discovery of two new gold deposits, commissioning of four gold mines and one regional industrial complex, and development of new areas of activity, Chairman Zakir Ibrahimov said.

    According to Report, Ibrahimov made the remarks at a press conference today.

    He said the company's operations had generated 2.2 billion manats ($1.29 billion) for Azerbaijan's economy and 316.3 million manats ($186.1 million) in tax payments to the state budget through August this year.

    Ibrahimov said these results reflected AzerGold's contribution to the development of the non-oil industry, expansion of export potential and growth of state revenues.

    He added that the experience accumulated over the past decade had created a foundation for implementing the State Program and further expanding Azerbaijan's modern mining industry.

    AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov mining industry
    Zakir İbrahimov: "10 il ərzində 2 yeni qızıl yatağı kəşf edilib, 4 qızıl mədəni istifadəyə verilib"
    Закир Ибрагимов: За 10 лет в Азербайджане открыты 2 новых месторождения золота
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