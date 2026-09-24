Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku

    Sports
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 16:14
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku

    The second free practice session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has begun in Baku.

    According to Report, the session started at 16:00.

    Mercedes driver George Russell set the fastest time in the first practice session, followed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen in second and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in third.

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku will conclude on September 26.

    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Second Formula 1 practice session begins in Baku
    Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Circuit
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    "Formula 1": Bakıdakı ikinci sərbəst yürüşdə ən yaxşı nəticəni göstərən pilot müəyyənləşib - YENİLƏNİB
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    Расселл возглавил обе практики Гран-при Азербайджана "Формулы 1" - ОБНОВЛЕНО
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