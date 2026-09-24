Crash occurs at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Sports
- 24 September, 2026
- 16:31
A serious crash occurred during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend in Formula 1.
According to Report, the incident took place during the second free practice session.
Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad lost control of his car, which crashed into the barriers.
The incident prompted a red flag, with the session temporarily suspended.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku is scheduled to conclude on September 26.
"Formula 1": Bakıdakı ikinci sərbəst yürüşdə daha bir pilot uğursuzluqla üzləşib - YENİLƏNİB
На "Формуле 1" произошла серьезная авария
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