Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Crash occurs at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Sports
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 16:31
    Crash occurs at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    A serious crash occurred during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend in Formula 1.

    According to Report, the incident took place during the second free practice session.

    Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad lost control of his car, which crashed into the barriers.

    The incident prompted a red flag, with the session temporarily suspended.

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku is scheduled to conclude on September 26.

    Formula 1 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Traffic accident
    "Formula 1": Bakıdakı ikinci sərbəst yürüşdə daha bir pilot uğursuzluqla üzləşib - YENİLƏNİB
    На "Формуле 1" произошла серьезная авария
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