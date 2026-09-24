Azerbaijani teams draw in Round 8 of World Chess Olympiad

Azerbaijan's national teams played their latest matches at the 46th World Chess Olympiad, being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

According to Report, the men's team drew 2–2 with India in Round 8.

The women's team faced Argentina, with the match also ending in a 2–2 draw.

The World Chess Olympiad is being held under the Swiss-system format and consists of 11 rounds. The tournament will conclude on September 27.