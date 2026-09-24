Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijani teams draw in Round 8 of World Chess Olympiad

    Individual sports
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 19:44
    Azerbaijani teams draw in Round 8 of World Chess Olympiad

    Azerbaijan's national teams played their latest matches at the 46th World Chess Olympiad, being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

    According to Report, the men's team drew 2–2 with India in Round 8.

    The women's team faced Argentina, with the match also ending in a 2–2 draw.

    The World Chess Olympiad is being held under the Swiss-system format and consists of 11 rounds. The tournament will conclude on September 27.

    World Chess Olympiad chess
    Ümumdünya Şahmat Olimpiadası: Azərbaycan milliləri VIII turda heç-heçə ediblər
    Сборные Азербайджана сыграли вничью в VIII туре Всемирной шахматной олимпиады
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