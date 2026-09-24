Mustafa Karaman appointed coach of Azerbaijan's LANDAU Lions
Team sports
- 24 September, 2026
- 19:34
Another specialist has joined the coaching staff of Azerbaijan's LANDAU Lions basketball team.
According to the club, cited by Report, physical conditioning coach Mustafa Karaman will now work to help the "Lions" achieve success.
The young specialist spent four years with Çankaya University in the Turkish Women's Super League and worked with Azerbaijan Basketball League club Ordu last season.
Mustafa Karaman also serves as the physical conditioning coach of the Azerbaijan national basketball team.
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