Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Mustafa Karaman appointed coach of Azerbaijan's LANDAU Lions

    Team sports
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 19:34
    Mustafa Karaman appointed coach of Azerbaijan's LANDAU Lions

    Another specialist has joined the coaching staff of Azerbaijan's LANDAU Lions basketball team.

    According to the club, cited by Report, physical conditioning coach Mustafa Karaman will now work to help the "Lions" achieve success.

    The young specialist spent four years with Çankaya University in the Turkish Women's Super League and worked with Azerbaijan Basketball League club Ordu last season.

    Mustafa Karaman also serves as the physical conditioning coach of the Azerbaijan national basketball team.

    Mustafa Karaman LANDAU Lions
    Mustafa Karaman Azərbaycanın "LANDAU Lions" komandasının məşqçisi təyin olunub
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