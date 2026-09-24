Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Popescu: Moldova interested in gas and oil product supplies from Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 20:00
    Popescu: Moldova interested in gas and oil product supplies from Azerbaijan

    Moldova is interested in importing natural gas and oil products from Azerbaijan, as well as making use of opportunities in the renewable energy sector, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi said during a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in New York.

    According to Moldova's Foreign Ministry, cited by Report, the sides also discussed strengthening the Moldova-Azerbaijan partnership, stepping up economic and trade relations, attracting investment and developing joint projects.

    "Another topic of discussion was Moldova's energy situation and the challenges facing the country in this sector. Deputy Prime Minister Popșoi once again expressed the Chisinau authorities' interest in diversifying energy sources through supplies of natural gas and oil products from Azerbaijan, as well as in making use of opportunities in the renewable energy sector. The importance of facilitating and expanding contacts between companies from the two countries was also emphasized," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    Popșoi and Bayramov also discussed holding the seventh meeting of the Moldova-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation by the end of the year. The meeting is planned to take place in Chisinau, prompting the Moldovan foreign minister to invite his Azerbaijani counterpart to Moldova.

    The foreign ministers also discussed cooperation within international organizations and exchanged views on the regional situation, including the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine for Moldova.

    Earlier, Azerbaijan"s Foreign Ministry said on X that Bayramov and Popșoi had also discussed the strategic partnership agenda between the two countries, stressing the importance of continuing high-level political dialogue and deepening mutual support within international organizations, including the UN and OSCE.

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    Попшой: Молдова заинтересована в поставка газа и нефтепродуктов из Азербайджана
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