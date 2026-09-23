Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Formula 1
- 23 September, 2026
- 17:15
Ahead of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, fans from various countries who purchased tickets for the race took a walk along the pit lane, Report informs.
Speed enthusiasts had the opportunity to see the team garages up close.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 24–26.
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