Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Formula 1
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 17:15
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Ahead of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, fans from various countries who purchased tickets for the race took a walk along the pit lane, Report informs.

    Speed enthusiasts had the opportunity to see the team garages up close.

    The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on September 24–26.

    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Fans take pit-lane walk ahead of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
    Formula 1 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026
    Photo
    "Formula 1" üzrə Azərbaycan Qran-prisinə bilet alan azarkeşlərin pit-leyn gəzintisi baş tutub
    Photo
    Купившие билеты на Гран-при Азербайджана болельщики прогулялись по пит-лейну
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