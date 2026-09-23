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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Portugal rise 44.7%

    Energy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 17:35
    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Portugal rise 44.7%

    Azerbaijan exported 395,031.62 tons of crude oil to Portugal in January-August 2026.

    According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the exports were valued at $221.958 million.

    Compared with the first eight months of 2025, the volume of exports increased by 44.7%, while their value rose by 42.4%.

    Crude oil supplied to Portugal accounted for 2.7% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

    In January-August, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 14.678 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $9.282 billion.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.238 billion, including $21.815 billion in exports and $11.423 billion in imports.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Azerbaijan's exports Portugal
    Azərbaycan 8 ayda Portuqaliyaya 400 min tona yaxın neft satıb
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