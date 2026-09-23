Azerbaijan exported 395,031.62 tons of crude oil to Portugal in January-August 2026.

According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the exports were valued at $221.958 million.

Compared with the first eight months of 2025, the volume of exports increased by 44.7%, while their value rose by 42.4%.

Crude oil supplied to Portugal accounted for 2.7% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

In January-August, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 14.678 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $9.282 billion.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.238 billion, including $21.815 billion in exports and $11.423 billion in imports.