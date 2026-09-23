Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Portugal rise 44.7%
Energy
- 23 September, 2026
- 17:35
Azerbaijan exported 395,031.62 tons of crude oil to Portugal in January-August 2026.
According to Report, citing the State Customs Committee, the exports were valued at $221.958 million.
Compared with the first eight months of 2025, the volume of exports increased by 44.7%, while their value rose by 42.4%.
Crude oil supplied to Portugal accounted for 2.7% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.
In January-August, according to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 14.678 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $9.282 billion.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.238 billion, including $21.815 billion in exports and $11.423 billion in imports.
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