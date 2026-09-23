F1 reveals best moments away from Baku race circuit

The official Formula 1 website has marked the tenth anniversary of the Baku City Circuit by highlighting some of the most memorable moments beyond the racing itself - ranging from a cat that charmed the paddock and Fernando Alonso trying his hand at carpet weaving to Sebastian Vettel sporting a traditional Azerbaijani arakhchin cap, Report informs referring to the Formula 1 website.

The feature celebrates the World Championship's tenth visit to the streets of Baku - a city with a rich history that has become one of the most recognizable venues on the calendar.

Cats in the paddock

Last year in Azerbaijan, there was one guest in the paddock that everyone wanted photos with. No, it wasn't a Hollywood movie star or a world-class athlete, but rather a feline friend that stole the hearts of drivers and fans.

This beautiful cat was everywhere, and plenty of teams were keen on making the kitten the star of their content. Points to Mercedes, who even organised a whole photoshoot with the four-legged tabby and named it ‘Kitty Antonelli." Adorable.

Ferrari also got involved, wanting the cat to be named ‘Furrari."

National anthem antics

During last year's rendition of the Azerbaijan national anthem, the grid kids brought a big smile to the drivers' faces as they gave it their all.

Ahead of lights out, George Russell and Lando Norris were left grinning as the passionate grid kids sang at the top of their lungs.

Eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice, with Lewis Hamilton even taking his phone out to record the moment. It is a rousing national anthem after all.

Racing next to relics

One of the most iconic sights from the Baku Street Circuit is up through the famous castle section, which is also the narrowest point on the racing calendar, with Turn 8 just 7.6 metres wide.

After they've climbed the twists and turns of the second sector, the drivers zoom past the castle walls from the historic old town, which is UNESCO-listed.

It makes for one of the most striking backgrounds and viewpoints on the schedule, with the stars and machines of motorsport skirting past the Icherisheher medieval stone walls that are centuries old.

'Well done Baku'

That was a phrase you would hear a lot from former Red Bull man Daniel Ricciardo, who won here in 2017, despite an early pit stop dropping him to 17th at one point in that eventful race.

Video compilations have since been made of him saying those same three words, which originated from signs around the circuit during the championship's first visit for the 2016 European Grand Prix. It's a phrase that stuck, quickly becoming its own meme, with teams and drivers alike using the phrase ahead of the race week. Don't be surprised if you see or hear it again this year.

Ricciardo's victory here goes down as one of his best in F1, and one of his trademark shoeys was in order once he got onto the podium. The race-winner even managed to convince Lance Stroll to join him and drink champagne from his race-worn boot, but the then-Williams driver was happy to get involved as he celebrated his first F1 podium, at the time becoming the youngest rookie to finish on the podium.

Celebrity spotting

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has certainly attracted lots of big stars over the years, often in town to perform at the huge concerts the organisers host for fans in the evenings. Singers such as Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Enrique Iglesias, Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay, and J Balvin have all been spotted at this event over the last decade.

Friend of Verstappen and Lando Norris, Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, was also present last season and had the honour of waving the chequered flag at the end of the race.

The start of Colapinto's paddock essential

The 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix marked the second race weekend as a full-time Williams driver for Franco Colapinto – promoted mid-way through the season –, and it's when we were first introduced to his one true love: mate.

Argentinian Colapinto raised eyebrows when he showed up to the Baku paddock with a leather-bound cup and metal straw in his hands, but quickly explained that it was mate (pronounced mat-ay) – a caffeine-rich herbal tea made from the dried leaves and stems of the Yerba mate plant.

His obsession can be seen on most days, often entering the paddock and team garage with his mate in one hand accompanied by his sticker-adorned water bottle.

Alonso's ambassadorial activities

Ahead of the inaugural race at the Baku Street Circuit – then named the 2016 European Grand Prix – Fernando Alonso was the circuit's official ambassador. The role resulted in the two-time champion trying his hand at lots of traditional trades and experiences around the city, including a spot of carpet-making!

The Azer Ilme Carpet Weaving Centre is home to a mix of modern technology and ancient techniques which are used to make some of the best and most in-demand carpets in the world. During his trip, Alonso was gifted his very own Azerbaijani carpet before also being given a mountain bike, which he used to tour key parts of the city.

A view like no other

Being situated in the heart of Baku means that some fans can find unique viewpoints of the on-track action. Grandstands are still a great option, but for a lucky few, the best seat in the house comes from a friend's balcony.

Overlooking the track, some fans have shared shots on social media of their spectacular views. One fan was filming from above when Oscar Piastri had his run into the barriers on the first lap of last year's race, with the McLaren driver also taking in the sights on his walk back to the paddock after his retirement.

Vettel showing his support

On his final trip to the podium, achieved at the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel appeared from the cool-down room in both his Pirelli cap but also an Arakhchin hat – a traditional Azerbaijani headwear.

It was a fun nod to the local culture, and helped make his 122nd top-three result in F1 – and the very first career podium for Aston Martin – a memorable one.

Charles and Carlos' unexpected diversion

In the hours after the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, former Ferrari teammates Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc found themselves having a rather impromptu road trip after their plane wasn't able to land in Nice due to bad weather.

The duo made the decision to hire a van and drive from Italy back home to Monte Carlo, with Sainz fresh from his first podium for Williams.

Leclerc was sure to update fans on his Instagram story, saying: "After a difficult weekend in Baku, when I thought my weekend couldn't get worse..." The camera then comically panned over to Sainz. It's good to see these drivers are still mates off the track!