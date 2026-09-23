European Commission proposes unblocking €4.2B in EU funds for Hungary

The European Commission has proposed unblocking €4.2 billion in EU funds for Hungary, Report informs via Reuters.

The funds are part of the €16.4 billion frozen under the recovery and cohesion funds.

In addition, the European Commission intends to restore the participation of Hungarian students and researchers in the Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe programs.

The European Commission's proposal must now be formally approved by all EU member states in the Council of the European Union.