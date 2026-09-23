European Commission proposes unblocking €4.2B in EU funds for Hungary
Other countries
- 23 September, 2026
- 16:09
The European Commission has proposed unblocking €4.2 billion in EU funds for Hungary, Report informs via Reuters.
The funds are part of the €16.4 billion frozen under the recovery and cohesion funds.
In addition, the European Commission intends to restore the participation of Hungarian students and researchers in the Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe programs.
The European Commission's proposal must now be formally approved by all EU member states in the Council of the European Union.
Avropa Komissiyası Macarıstana ayrılan 4,2 milyard avronun blokdan çıxarılmasını təklif edib
Еврокомиссия предложила разблокировать €4,2 млрд для Венгрии
Latest News
00:01
Azerbaijan, Cyprus discuss political dialogue and regional developmentsForeign policy
23:47
Türkiye to gradually hand over Bashiqa-Zilkan base to IraqRegion
23:30
Erdoğan, Pashinyan discuss Türkiye-Armenia normalizationRegion
23:24
Al-Sharaa says peace with Israel possible if Syria's rights respectedOther countries
23:03
Jeyhun Bayramov meets US Congressman Joe WilsonForeign policy
22:49
Video
Euronews highlights Azerbaijani music at Montreux-Vevey festivalCultural policy
22:30
Nizami Ganjavi International Center launches high-level UNGA side eventForeign policy
22:08
Photo
Fuad Huseynaliyev: Azerbaijan has always held heroism of martyrs and veterans in high regardMedia
21:44