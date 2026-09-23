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    European Commission proposes unblocking €4.2B in EU funds for Hungary

    Other countries
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 16:09
    European Commission proposes unblocking €4.2B in EU funds for Hungary

    The European Commission has proposed unblocking €4.2 billion in EU funds for Hungary, Report informs via Reuters.

    The funds are part of the €16.4 billion frozen under the recovery and cohesion funds.

    In addition, the European Commission intends to restore the participation of Hungarian students and researchers in the Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe programs.

    The European Commission's proposal must now be formally approved by all EU member states in the Council of the European Union.

    European Commission Hungary
    Avropa Komissiyası Macarıstana ayrılan 4,2 milyard avronun blokdan çıxarılmasını təklif edib
    Еврокомиссия предложила разблокировать €4,2 млрд для Венгрии
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