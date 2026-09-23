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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 17:43
    Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

    President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Your Highness,

    I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of your brother, a prominent statesman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

    Following this irreparable loss, I share your grief and, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you and all members of your family.

    May Allah rest his soul in peace!"

    Ilham Aliyev Condolence letter
    İlham Əliyev BƏƏ-nin Vitse-prezidentinə başsağlığı verib
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