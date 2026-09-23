Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Foreign policy
- 23 September, 2026
- 17:43
President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.
According to Report, the letter reads:
"Your Highness,
I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of your brother, a prominent statesman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Following this irreparable loss, I share your grief and, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you and all members of your family.
May Allah rest his soul in peace!"
Latest News
00:01
Azerbaijan, Cyprus discuss political dialogue and regional developmentsForeign policy
23:47
Türkiye to gradually hand over Bashiqa-Zilkan base to IraqRegion
23:30
Erdoğan, Pashinyan discuss Türkiye-Armenia normalizationRegion
23:24
Al-Sharaa says peace with Israel possible if Syria's rights respectedOther countries
23:03
Jeyhun Bayramov meets US Congressman Joe WilsonForeign policy
22:49
Video
Euronews highlights Azerbaijani music at Montreux-Vevey festivalCultural policy
22:30
Nizami Ganjavi International Center launches high-level UNGA side eventForeign policy
22:08
Photo
Fuad Huseynaliyev: Azerbaijan has always held heroism of martyrs and veterans in high regardMedia
21:44