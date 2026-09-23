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    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order

    Domestic policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 17:00
    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order

    The implementation of President Ilham Aliyev's order pardoning 20 convicts has been fully completed in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The procedures stipulated by the document have been concluded at the facilities of the Ministry of Justice's Penitentiary Service.

    Under the order, 19 individuals sentenced to imprisonment and one convict serving a sentence of restricted liberty were released from the unserved portion of their sentences. A Pakistani national was the only woman released under the presidential order.

    The order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, "On the pardon of a number of sentenced persons", has been implemented in the Ministry of Justice's Penitentiary Service facilities No. 2 and No. 17.

    According to Report, four Azerbaijani citizens were released from these institutions.

    Under the terms of the Order, 19 individuals sentenced to imprisonment and one individual sentenced to restriction of freedom have been released from the unserved portions of their sentences.

    Implementation of the order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, "On the pardon of a number of sentenced persons", has begun.

    According to Report, the order is being carried out in the institutions of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

    Under the terms of the Order, 19 individuals sentenced to imprisonment and one individual sentenced to restriction of freedom have been released from the unserved portions of their sentences.

    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order
    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order
    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order
    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order
    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order
    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order
    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order
    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order
    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order
    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order
    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order
    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order
    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order
    Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service completes execution of pardon order

    Ilham Aliyev Pardon Penitentiary Service Ministry of Justice
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