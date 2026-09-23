Azerbaijan showcases tourism opportunities for seniors in China

The official representative office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) in Beijing participated in the Jiangsu Forum on the Silver Tourism Market 2026 in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, China, Report informs, citing the State Tourism Agency.

The forum brought together representatives of tourism organizations, airlines, cruise lines, hotels, financial and insurance institutions, and other industry companies. Participants discussed market trends and prospects for cooperation.

Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities were presented at the forum, including cultural heritage, gastronomy, and nature and health tourism. Special attention was paid to Baku, the Silk Road heritage and traditional crafts of Sheki, Naftalan health tourism, as well as the visa-free regime between China and Azerbaijan.

ATB representatives held meetings with Chinese travel companies and discussed the preferences of senior tourists, as well as the development of tourism products tailored for this segment.

In August, 7,423 Chinese citizens visited Azerbaijan, which is 4% more than in the same month last year.