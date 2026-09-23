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    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss expanding interparliamentary cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 16:34
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss expanding interparliamentary cooperation

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Rashad Mammadov and Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament of Uzbekistan Nuriddin Ismoilov discussed the current state of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries and ways to expand it in the future during a meeting, Report informs, citing the press service of the Legislative Chamber of the Uzbek Parliament.

    Mammadov noted that interparliamentary relations have become significantly more active in recent years, emphasizing the importance of regular dialogue between the parliaments, exchange of experience, and implementation of joint initiatives to further strengthen bilateral relations.

    During the meeting, the current state of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries and prospects for its further expansion were also discussed.

    The sides emphasized the importance of increasing the role of parliaments in ensuring the effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level, exchanging experience in lawmaking, and supporting initiatives that serve the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

    It was also noted that mutual visits by the heads of state are of great importance for expanding cooperation between the two countries. In particular, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's working visit to Azerbaijan in May this year and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Uzbekistan in August have given new substance to the strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries.

    Rashad Mammadov Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations
    Səfir: Azərbaycan-Özbəkistan parlamentlərarası əlaqələri əhəmiyyətli dərəcədə aktivləşib
    Азербайджан и Узбекистан обсудили развитие межпарламентского сотрудничества
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