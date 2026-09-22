Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijani, Djiboutian Foreign Ministers hold talks in New York

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 21:57
    Azerbaijani, Djiboutian Foreign Ministers hold talks in New York

    On the sidelines of 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti, Report informs.

    "The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan- Djibouti relations, stressing the importance of sustained high-level contacts and political dialogue.

    Particular attention was given to expanding cooperation in trade, economy, education and humanitarian affairs making effective use of existing opportunities.

    Coordination and mutual support within the UN, OIC, NAM and other multilateral platforms were also discussed.

    Azerbaijan's preparations to host the OIC Summit in 2027 and its upcoming OIC Chairmanship were also touched upon during the meeting.

    Ministers also discussed evolving security situation in the broader Middle East and emphasized the importance for reducing tensions and resolve the situation peacefully," the ministry said on X.

    Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly Djibouti
    Ceyhun Bayramov Cibuti XİN başçısı ilə ikitərəfli münasibətləri müzakirə edib
    Джейхун Байрамов и глава МИД Джибути обсудили двусторонние отношения

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