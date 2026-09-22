Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Two more Azerbaijani veteran judokas win golds at Sarajevo World Judo Championships Veterans 2026

    Individual sports
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 22:16
    Two more Azerbaijani veteran judokas win golds at Sarajevo World Judo Championships Veterans 2026

    Two more Azerbaijani judokas achieved a remarkable feat at the 2026 World Veteran Championships in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, winning gold medals, Report informs.

    In the M5 age category, Babek Hajiyev (-60 kg) and Movlud Miraliyev (-100 kg) emerged victorious in all their bouts to claim world titles.

    The two judokas have each secured their fourth veterans' world championship gold medal.

    Earlier, Mammadali Mehdiyev (-100 kg) secured gold, while Abulfat Ismayilov (-60 kg), Mahir Abbasov (-81 kg), Joshgun Abdullayev (-90 kg), Shikhrajab Shikhmuradov, Ahmad Mammadov (both -73 kg), and Anar Aghayev (-90 kg) earned bronzes.

    Azerbaijan's medal tally at the World Championships has reached nine – three gold and six bronze – placing the team sixth among 65 countries.

    Two more Azerbaijani veteran judokas win golds at Sarajevo World Judo Championships Veterans 2026
    Two more Azerbaijani veteran judokas win golds at Sarajevo World Judo Championships Veterans 2026
    Two more Azerbaijani veteran judokas win golds at Sarajevo World Judo Championships Veterans 2026

    Azerbaijani judokas Azerbaijani athletes
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın veteran cüdoçuları dünya çempionatında daha iki qızıl medal qazanıblar
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    Два азербайджанских дзюдоиста взяли золото ЧМ в Сараево

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