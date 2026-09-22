Two more Azerbaijani veteran judokas win golds at Sarajevo World Judo Championships Veterans 2026

Two more Azerbaijani judokas achieved a remarkable feat at the 2026 World Veteran Championships in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, winning gold medals, Report informs.

In the M5 age category, Babek Hajiyev (-60 kg) and Movlud Miraliyev (-100 kg) emerged victorious in all their bouts to claim world titles.

The two judokas have each secured their fourth veterans' world championship gold medal.

Earlier, Mammadali Mehdiyev (-100 kg) secured gold, while Abulfat Ismayilov (-60 kg), Mahir Abbasov (-81 kg), Joshgun Abdullayev (-90 kg), Shikhrajab Shikhmuradov, Ahmad Mammadov (both -73 kg), and Anar Aghayev (-90 kg) earned bronzes.

Azerbaijan's medal tally at the World Championships has reached nine – three gold and six bronze – placing the team sixth among 65 countries.