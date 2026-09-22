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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, Czech Republic hold political consultations

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 22:47
    Azerbaijan, Czech Republic hold political consultations

    The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic have held political consultations.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Czech delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Marie Chatardová.

    The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Czech relations and exchanged views on cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian and other areas.

    They also discussed plans to expand the bilateral legal framework, interaction on international platforms, cooperation within various international organizations and mutual support for candidacies.

    The sides exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

    The Czech delegation was briefed on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, steps toward ensuring lasting peace, as well as large-scale restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in the liberated territories.

    The sides emphasized the importance of further developing Azerbaijan-Czech relations based on mutual interest and trust, while maintaining political dialogue and regular contacts.

    Fariz Rzayev Political consultations Czech Republic
    Azərbaycan və Çex Respublikası arasında siyasi məsləhətləşmələr keçirilib
    Азербайджан и Чехия провели межмидовские политконсультации

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