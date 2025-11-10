Trump says US authorities will pay citizens $2,000 'dividends' from tariffs

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Other countries
    • 10 November, 2025
    • 08:35
    US President Donald Trump has stated that American authorities intend to pay citizens "dividends" of at least $2,000 per person, Report informs.

    The US leader asserted on the social network Truth Social that the tariffs imposed by Washington on products from other countries have allowed the US to generate significant revenue. "We are taking in trillions of dollars and will soon begin paying down our enormous debt, $37 trillion," he noted.

    "A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone," Trump added. He did not provide any details regarding this plan.

    In August, the US Treasury Department reported that the national debt had surpassed $37 trillion for the first time in history. In October, the International Monetary Fund presented estimates suggesting that, if Washington maintains its current fiscal policy, the US national debt will reach 143.4% of GDP by 2030. According to the fund, this year the US national debt will amount to 125% of GDP.

    President Donald Trump United States tariffs
    Tramp amerikalılara gömrük rüsumlarından 2 min dollar dividend ödəniləcəyini bildirib
    Трамп заявил, что США выплатят американцам "дивиденды" с пошлин по $2 тыс.

