    Trump says 'too late' for talks with Iran

    Other countries
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 17:05
    Trump says 'too late' for talks with Iran

    US President Donald Trump has refused to engage in negotiations with Iran.

    According to Report, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Iran's air defense systems, air force, navy, and leadership have been "destroyed."

    "They want to talk. I said 'Too Late!'" he said.

    Tramp: İranla danışıqlar aparmaq üçün artıq gecdir
    Трамп: Уже поздно для переговоров с Ираном

