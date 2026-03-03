Trump says 'too late' for talks with Iran
03 March, 2026
US President Donald Trump has refused to engage in negotiations with Iran.
According to Report, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that Iran's air defense systems, air force, navy, and leadership have been "destroyed."
"They want to talk. I said 'Too Late!'" he said.
