    Trump says tariffs helped make US the world's richest country

    Other countries
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 09:06
    Trump says tariffs helped make US the world's richest country

    US President Donald Trump has claimed that tariffs on foreign goods have played a major role in turning the United States into the world's wealthiest nation.

    "I believe that with tariffs, we are now the richest country in the world. We are receiving hundreds of billions of dollars," Trump told reporters.

    On April 2, Trump announced new tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. He later adjusted the tariff rates for certain nations, citing economic and strategic reasons.

