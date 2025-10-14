Trump says tariffs helped make US the world's richest country
Other countries
- 14 October, 2025
- 09:06
US President Donald Trump has claimed that tariffs on foreign goods have played a major role in turning the United States into the world's wealthiest nation.
"I believe that with tariffs, we are now the richest country in the world. We are receiving hundreds of billions of dollars," Trump told reporters.
On April 2, Trump announced new tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. He later adjusted the tariff rates for certain nations, citing economic and strategic reasons.
Latest News
10:36
UN official: No sustainable development without quality educationEducation and science
10:30
ASCO triples cargo transport volume outside Caspian in 9 yearsInfrastructure
10:28
Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of Rebuild Karabakh-2025 exhibitionBusiness
10:23
Price of Azeri Light crude slightly drops on world marketEnergy
10:17
Ramiz Rzayev: Courts safeguard fundamental values of society in democratic statesForeign policy
10:10
Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran to establish joint working group on road transportDomestic policy
10:03
Gold and silver prices reach new all-time highsFinance
09:57
Donald Trump to visit Malaysia for Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire agreementOther countries
09:51