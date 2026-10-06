Trump says Los Angeles, San Diego could be destroyed amid Iran war

US President Donald Trump said Los Angeles and San Diego, both in California, could be destroyed in connection with the US war against Iran, Report informs.

"I want to see a tremendous victory. I want to see a tremendous victory because it verifies all the things we did. And again, remember, with the war, it's just artificial. [Prices for goods are] a little bit high. It's a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe," Trump said at a rally in Nebraska.

"They can take out a city, let them take out Los Angeles, let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and it's going to be over very soon. It's essentially almost over, and they might keep going a little long."

He added that the war would soon end one way or another. Trump did not explain his remarks.