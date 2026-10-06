Trump says Los Angeles, San Diego could be destroyed amid Iran war
- 06 October, 2026
- 09:43
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US President Donald Trump said Los Angeles and San Diego, both in California, could be destroyed in connection with the US war against Iran, Report informs.
"I want to see a tremendous victory. I want to see a tremendous victory because it verifies all the things we did. And again, remember, with the war, it's just artificial. [Prices for goods are] a little bit high. It's a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe," Trump said at a rally in Nebraska.
"They can take out a city, let them take out Los Angeles, let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay, and it's going to be over very soon. It's essentially almost over, and they might keep going a little long."
He added that the war would soon end one way or another. Trump did not explain his remarks.