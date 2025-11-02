Trump orders servicemen to prepare potential measures against radicals in Nigeria

US President Donald Trump said that he had instructed the Pentagon to prepare potential military measures against "Islamic terrorists" in Nigeria in order to protect Christians, Report informs.

"If the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the US will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities," the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page. Trump added that he had "instructed the Department of War to prepare for possible action."

"If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians," Trump added. "Warning: the Nigerian government better move fast," he emphasized.