Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Trump calls NATO "cowards" over lack of support in Iran war

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 19:22
    Trump calls NATO cowards over lack of support in Iran war

    US President Donald Trump has assailed NATO allies on Friday over ​their lack of support for the ‌US-Israel war against Iran, calling the longtime US allies "cowards," Report informs via Reuters.

    "Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!" Trump ​said in a social media post.

    Trump has ​been calling for major US allies and ⁠others, none of which were consulted or ​advised on the war, to help secure the ​safety of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

    The conflict has roiled global markets, killed thousands and displaced ​millions since US-Israel strikes began on February ​28.

    The US president complained NATO countries did not want ‌to ⁠join the fight against Iran, yet still complain about high oil prices.

    "Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, ​they complain ​about the ⁠high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don't want ​to help open the Strait of Hormuz, ​a ⁠simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy ⁠for ​them to do, with so ​little risk," he wrote. "COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!"

    Donald Trump North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Tramp: ABŞ olmadan NATO "kağız pələng"dir
    Трамп назвал НАТО "бумажным тигром": Жалуются на нефтяные цены, но ничего не делают

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