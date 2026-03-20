US President Donald Trump has assailed NATO allies on Friday over ​their lack of support for the ‌US-Israel war against Iran, calling the longtime US allies "cowards," Report informs via Reuters.

"Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!" Trump ​said in a social media post.

Trump has ​been calling for major US allies and ⁠others, none of which were consulted or ​advised on the war, to help secure the ​safety of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The conflict has roiled global markets, killed thousands and displaced ​millions since US-Israel strikes began on February ​28.

The US president complained NATO countries did not want ‌to ⁠join the fight against Iran, yet still complain about high oil prices.

"Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, ​they complain ​about the ⁠high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don't want ​to help open the Strait of Hormuz, ​a ⁠simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy ⁠for ​them to do, with so ​little risk," he wrote. "COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!"