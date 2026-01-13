Trump announces 25% tariff on countries cooperating with Iran
Other countries
- 13 January, 2026
- 08:29
US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on any country doing business with Iran in a post on his Truth Social network, Report informs.
According to Trump, "any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America."
What the US leader said was a final and conclusive decision is effective immediately.
