Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Trump announces 25% tariff on countries cooperating with Iran

    Other countries
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 08:29
    Trump announces 25% tariff on countries cooperating with Iran

    US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on any country doing business with Iran in a post on his Truth Social network, Report informs.

    According to Trump, "any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America."

    What the US leader said was a final and conclusive decision is effective immediately.

    President Donald Trump Iran tariffs
    Tramp İranla əməkdaşlıq edən ölkələrə 25 % rüsum tətbiq edib
    Трамп ввел пошлины в размере 25% для сотрудничающих с Ираном стран

    Latest News

    09:42

    Rubio to meet Armenian foreign minister at State Department

    Region
    09:29

    Russian attacks in Ukraine's Kharkiv leave 4 killed

    Other countries
    09:18

    CBA currency exchange rates (13.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:16

    Iran ready for talks on its nuclear dossier if US ceases threat tactics — top diplomat

    Region
    09:03

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.01.2026)

    Finance
    08:59

    Iranian president met with protest reps — top diplomat

    Region
    08:51

    Trump can use military forces against Iran if thinks that necessary — White House

    Other countries
    08:40

    Bill on annexation of Greenland submitted to US House of Representatives

    Other countries
    08:29

    Trump announces 25% tariff on countries cooperating with Iran

    Other countries
    All News Feed