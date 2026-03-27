Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Trump announces 10‑day halt on strikes against Iran's energy facilities

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    • 27 March, 2026
    • 11:39
    Trump announces 10‑day halt on strikes against Iran's energy facilities

    US President Donald Trump declared that he had ordered a suspension of strikes on Iran's energy facilities for another 10 days, Report informs.

    "As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    On March 23, Trump had already instructed the military to postpone strikes on Iran"s energy infrastructure for five days. At that time, the White House leader said Washington and Tehran were engaged in "very good and productive talks" on halting military operations.

    Earlier, it was reported that the US had sent a 15‑point plan to the Iranian authorities aimed at ending the Middle East conflict.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran Iranian energy facilities Escalation in Middle East
    Tramp ABŞ-nin İranın enerji obyektlərinə 10 gün zərbə endirməyəcəyini bəyan edib
    Трамп заявил, что США не будут бить по энергообъектам Ирана еще 10 дней

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