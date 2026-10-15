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    US plans to ease sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet

    Other countries
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 09:01
    US plans to ease sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet

    The Trump administration is considering ​easing sanctions on so-called shadow fleet vessels that have transported oil and petroleum products from countries including Russia, Iran and ‌Venezuela, in an effort to reduce record-high global freight rates, a US official said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The discussions are happening days after President Donald Trump temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian diesel fuel, a move met with a torrent of criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European countries and some of Trump's fellow Republicans in the US Senate.

    Both Zelenskyy and the US senators called ​that move a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin that would provide Russia with revenue to keep funding its war in Ukraine.

    The new ​talks center on the United States potentially allowing "legal oil" to flow on previously sanctioned vessels, the US official said. ⁠That means crude or petroleum products not sanctioned by Washington rather than Russian and Iranian oil, which are under punitive measures.

    The goal is to ​get more refined products and crude out of the Gulf, the official said.

    Russia's shadow fleet United States of America
    ABŞ Rusiyanın "kölgə donanması"na qarşı sanksiyaları yumşaltmağı nəzərdən keçirir
    Reuters: США планируют смягчить санкции против "теневого флота" РФ
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