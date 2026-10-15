US plans to ease sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet
- 15 October, 2026
- 09:01
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The Trump administration is considering easing sanctions on so-called shadow fleet vessels that have transported oil and petroleum products from countries including Russia, Iran and Venezuela, in an effort to reduce record-high global freight rates, a US official said on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.
The discussions are happening days after President Donald Trump temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian diesel fuel, a move met with a torrent of criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European countries and some of Trump's fellow Republicans in the US Senate.
Both Zelenskyy and the US senators called that move a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin that would provide Russia with revenue to keep funding its war in Ukraine.
The new talks center on the United States potentially allowing "legal oil" to flow on previously sanctioned vessels, the US official said. That means crude or petroleum products not sanctioned by Washington rather than Russian and Iranian oil, which are under punitive measures.
The goal is to get more refined products and crude out of the Gulf, the official said.