Mbappe climbs to fifth on Champions League scoring list

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French forward Kylian Mbappe of Spain's Real Madrid has moved up to fifth place in the list of the UEFA Champions League's (UCL) all-time top scorers.

According to Report, Mbappe scored his 72nd goal in the tournament during the UCL league phase Round 2 match against Italy's Roma.

The French striker has thus surpassed Spanish legend Raul, who scored 71 goals in the competition.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is the UEFA Champions League's all-time leading scorer with 140 goals. He is followed in the top five by Argentina's Lionel Messi (129), Poland's Robert Lewandowski (109), France's Karim Benzema (90), and Mbappe (72).

In addition, the 27-year-old became the youngest player to reach 100 appearances in the Champions League. He achieved the milestone at the age of 27, one year earlier than Messi, who had set the previous record at 28.

Mbappe has played for Real Madrid since 2024. He previously represented Monaco and France's PSG. With PSG, he reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2020.

Raul, 49, played for Real Madrid and Germany's Schalke during his European career. He won the Champions League three times with the Madrid club, in 1998, 2000 and 2002.