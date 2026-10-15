Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Mbappe climbs to fifth on Champions League scoring list

    Football
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 08:37
    Mbappe climbs to fifth on Champions League scoring list

    French forward Kylian Mbappe of Spain's Real Madrid has moved up to fifth place in the list of the UEFA Champions League's (UCL) all-time top scorers.

    According to Report, Mbappe scored his 72nd goal in the tournament during the UCL league phase Round 2 match against Italy's Roma.

    The French striker has thus surpassed Spanish legend Raul, who scored 71 goals in the competition.

    Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is the UEFA Champions League's all-time leading scorer with 140 goals. He is followed in the top five by Argentina's Lionel Messi (129), Poland's Robert Lewandowski (109), France's Karim Benzema (90), and Mbappe (72).

    In addition, the 27-year-old became the youngest player to reach 100 appearances in the Champions League. He achieved the milestone at the age of 27, one year earlier than Messi, who had set the previous record at 28.

    Mbappe has played for Real Madrid since 2024. He previously represented Monaco and France's PSG. With PSG, he reached the UEFA Champions League final in 2020.

    Raul, 49, played for Real Madrid and Germany's Schalke during his European career. He won the Champions League three times with the Madrid club, in 1998, 2000 and 2002.

    UEFA Champions League Kylian Mbappe Football Real Madrid
    Mbappe Çempionlar Liqasının tarixində ən yaxşı bombardirlər arasında beşinci yerə yüksəlib
    Мбаппе вышел на 5-е место в списке лучших бомбардиров ЛЧ
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    16:55
    EIB considering cross-border energy projects in Central Asia with potential for exports to Europe via Azerbaijan
    Region
    16:49
    Mirziyoyev, Al Thani mull issues of bilateral co-op in Baku
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    Dialogue - strategic necessity amid global uncertainty, Thai deputy FM says
    Foreign policy
    16:41
    CICA Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan for gifting 'Karabakh horse' sculpture
    Foreign policy
    16:37
    Pakistan committed to CICA's role in promoting Asian peace, security, ambassador says
    Foreign policy
    16:34
    Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPP
    Region
    16:32
    Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev to become new CICA Secretary General
    Foreign policy
    16:30
    Azerbaijan's CBA discusses expanding cooperation with BNY Mellon
    Finance
    16:28
    Photo
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Amir of State of Qatar
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed