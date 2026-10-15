Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
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    UK allocates £17 million to repair Chernobyl NPP

    Other countries
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 08:21
    UK allocates £17 million to repair Chernobyl NPP

    The UK government has decided to allocate £17 million ($22.5 million) to Ukraine for the repair of facilities at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

    According to Report, citing the UK Cabinet Office, the funding will support critical repair work on the ventilation system of the Chernobyl NPP's protective shelter and structure, as well as help extend the facility's operational lifespan.

    It was noted that the repairs are also necessary to address corrosion issues, which could jeopardize decades of international investment and create long-term environmental risks.

    Nuclear power plant United Kingdom Ukraine
    Britaniya Çernobıl AES-in təmiri üçün Ukraynaya 17 milyon funt sterlinq ayırıb
    Лондон выделит Киеву средства на ремонт Чернобыльской АЭС
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    44 - Tezliklə

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