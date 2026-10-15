Turkmen President arrives in Azerbaijan to attend CICA Summit

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On October 15, the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

According to Report, the Turkmen president was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials.