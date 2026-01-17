'There are no pressing security threats to Greenland': US Democratic senator

US Democratic Senator Chris Coons on Saturday ruled out the existence of any "pressing security threats" to Greenland, while voicing concern over Arctic security during an 11-member bipartisan delegation visit to Copenhagen, Report informs via Anadolu.

"There are no pressing security threats to Greenland, but we share real concern about Arctic security going forward as the climate changes, as the sea ice retreats, as shipping routes change. There are legitimate reasons for us to explore ways to invest better in Arctic security, broadly, both in the American Arctic and in our NATO partners and allies," Coons told a news briefing.

Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that the US must acquire Greenland for national security and to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the territory.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.

Coons said it was made clear that US investment in Greenland-if pursued respectfully in partnership with Greenlanders and Denmark, including on critical minerals and Arctic security-would be welcomed.

"The challenge here is for that to be done in a way that is deeply respectful of Danish sovereignty and of our NATO alliance," he added.

He reaffirmed that Greenland is a part of Denmark, which is Washington's "NATO ally."