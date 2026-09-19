Trump signs legislation expanding sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump has signed a congressional bill designed to expand sanctions against Russia, the White House said in a statement released on Friday, Report informs.

According to the statement, the US leader signed the bill on September 18. The legislation "authorizes and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia, and extends existing sanctions on Iran." Thus, the bill has officially become law.

The US Congress had previously approved the initiative, which mandates restrictions against Russia's top political and military leadership, state-owned companies, and secondary sanctions against Moscow's trading partners. The legislation was primarily authored by US Senator Lindsey Graham (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), who passed away on July 11.

According to the text of the bill, the US may impose 100% tariffs on nations that are major buyers of Russian oil and gas. Furthermore, the legislation includes measures to tighten sanctions against Iran.

18 September, 22:56

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign a bill imposing sanctions on Russia overnight Friday to Saturday, Baku time, according to a measure initiated by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, The Hill correspondent Julia Manchester said on social media, according to Report.

President Trump is expected to sign the Russia sanctions bill today, the journalist wrote, citing the White House.

The US president's schedule indicates that he will sign documents at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Baku time, but does not specify which documents.

The bill would allow the US president to impose direct sanctions on Russian officials, banks and the "shadow fleet." In addition, the United States would be able to impose 100% tariffs on key buyers of Russian energy resources.