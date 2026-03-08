Spain warns Iran war could raise living costs and trigger refugee influx to Europe

The military operation launched in Iran by the United States and Israel could lead to higher living costs and a massive, uncontrolled influx of refugees into Europe, José Manuel Albares, foreign minister of Spain, has said.

According to Report News Agency, Albares made the remarks in an interview with the newspaper El País.

"Undoubtedly, this war affects us far more than its initiator, since it impacts the Middle East, and consequently the Mediterranean and southern Europe. The transmission of its consequences to energy prices is already hitting Spaniards and Europeans," the minister said.

He noted that Spain's calls for peace are based both on the values shared by Spaniards and Europeans and on the country's national interests.

"Rising living costs and the massive, uncontrolled arrival of desperate refugees are among the risks created by a war about which Europe was neither informed nor consulted," Albares added.

According to the Spanish foreign minister, nothing can justify a unilateral war conducted without informing partners and allies and in violation of international law.