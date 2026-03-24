Six injured in Tel Aviv following Iranian missile strike, media reports say
Other countries
- 24 March, 2026
- 12:11
Six people sustained light injuries after an Iranian missile hit central Tel Aviv, causing significant damage to multiple buildings, according to The Times of Israel, citing retired Colonel Miki David of the Israeli Home Front Command.
Report informs that the strike damaged three structures and several vehicles. Israeli authorities said the missile, fired from Iran, carried roughly 100 kilograms of explosives.
The casualties were reported across four districts of the city, marking the latest escalation in Iranian attacks on Israeli territory.
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