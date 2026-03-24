Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Six injured in Tel Aviv following Iranian missile strike, media reports say

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 12:11
    Six injured in Tel Aviv following Iranian missile strike, media reports say

    Six people sustained light injuries after an Iranian missile hit central Tel Aviv, causing significant damage to multiple buildings, according to The Times of Israel, citing retired Colonel Miki David of the Israeli Home Front Command.

    Report informs that the strike damaged three structures and several vehicles. Israeli authorities said the missile, fired from Iran, carried roughly 100 kilograms of explosives.

    The casualties were reported across four districts of the city, marking the latest escalation in Iranian attacks on Israeli territory.

    Miki David US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    KİV: İranın raket hücumu nəticəsində Təl-Əvivdə 6 nəfər yüngül xəsarət alıb
    СМИ: В Тель-Авиве 6 человек получили легкие ранения в результате ракетной атаки Ирана

    Latest News

    13:18

    Azerbaijan boosts oil exports to Türkiye

    Energy
    13:16

    IDF hits 50 targets in Iran, including IRGC and Intelligence Ministry sites

    Other countries
    12:59

    Rain expected across Azerbaijan tomorrow, locally heavy

    Ecology
    12:58

    China lodges protest with Japan over Tokyo embassy intrusion

    Other countries
    12:47

    Azerbaijan doubles revenue from hazelnut exports

    Business
    12:40

    Alma Center: Iran has about 1,000 ballistic missiles remaining

    Other countries
    12:23

    Explosions reported in Baghdad

    Other countries
    12:11

    Six injured in Tel Aviv following Iranian missile strike, media reports say

    Other countries
    12:06
    Video

    Euronews: Global Baku Forum serves as platform to tackle pressing world issues

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed