Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan ready to host US-Iran talks

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 18:08
    Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan ready to host US-Iran talks

    Pakistan is willing to provide a venue for talks aimed at de-escalating tensions in the Middle East, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on social media, according to Report.

    "Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond. Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict," he said.

    Shehbaz Sharif US-Iran talks US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Şahbaz Şərif: Pakistan İran-ABŞ danışıqlarına ev sahibliyi etməyə hazırdır
    Шахбаз Шариф: Пакистан готов принять переговоры Ирана и США

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