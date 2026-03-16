Saudi Arabia, UAE report missile, drone attacks
Other countries
- 16 March, 2026
- 11:28
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence says three drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Riyadh and Eastern regions, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
In a statement, the ministry's official spokesperson said the drones were shot down by Saudi air defences. No further details were immediately provided.
Air defences in the United Arab Emirates are responding to missile and drone attacks from Iran, the ministry of defence has said.
"… The sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and loitering munitions," the ministry said in a post on X.
Latest News
12:05
Fire at UAE's Fujairah industrial zone after drone strikeOther countries
12:04
2 dead after 2 protest boats with students aboard capsize in OkinawaOther countries
11:53
Palestinian killed when rocket hits car in Abu DhabiOther countries
11:50
Petr Binhack: Czechia could become hydrogen 'crossroads' for TAP in EU – INTERVIEWEnergy
11:47
TURKPA: Referendum in Kazakhstan held at a high levelRegion
11:43
11 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and KhersonOther countries
11:30
Absheron gas field Stage 2 production set to start in September 2029Energy
11:28
Saudi Arabia, UAE report missile, drone attacksOther countries
11:24