Saudi Arabia, UAE report missile, drone attacks

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence says three drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Riyadh and Eastern regions, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the ministry's official spokesperson said the drones were shot down by Saudi air defences. No further details were immediately provided.

Air defences in the United Arab Emirates are responding to missile and drone attacks from Iran, the ministry of defence has said.

"… The sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and loitering munitions," the ministry said in a post on X.