Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Saudi Arabia, UAE report missile, drone attacks

    Other countries
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 11:28
    Saudi Arabia, UAE report missile, drone attacks

    Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence says three drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Riyadh and Eastern regions, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    In a statement, the ministry's official spokesperson said the drones were shot down by Saudi air defences. No further details were immediately provided.

    Air defences in the United Arab Emirates are responding to missile and drone attacks from Iran, the ministry of defence has said.

    "… The sounds heard in scattered areas of the country are the result of the air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, as well as fighter jets intercepting drones and loitering munitions," the ministry said in a post on X.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı və BƏƏ raket və dron hücumları barədə məlumat verib
    Саудовская Аравия и ОАЭ сообщили об атаках ракет и дронов

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