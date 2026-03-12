Saudi Arabia downs two Iranian drones near oil field

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Saudi Arabia's Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed two combat drones launched from Iran toward the Shaybah oil field, Report informs, citing the Saudi Ministry of Defense.

    The ministry noted that the two combat drones were destroyed in the Rub' al Khali desert (Empty Quarter) after being launched toward one of the world's largest oil fields.

    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanının Hava Hücumundan Müdafiə Qüvvələri İranın iki dronunu vurub
    ПВО Саудовской Аравии сбили два иранских дрона у нефтяного месторождения Шейба

