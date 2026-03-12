Saudi Arabia downs two Iranian drones near oil field
Other countries
- 12 March, 2026
- 09:36
Saudi Arabia's Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed two combat drones launched from Iran toward the Shaybah oil field, Report informs, citing the Saudi Ministry of Defense.
The ministry noted that the two combat drones were destroyed in the Rub' al Khali desert (Empty Quarter) after being launched toward one of the world's largest oil fields.
Latest News
09:53
US to release 172 million barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserveOther countries
09:49
Indonesia lowers number of troops it will contribute to Gaza security force to 8,000Other countries
09:49
Baku Forum unites exceptional people with unique experience, ex-Georgian president saysForeign policy
09:45
Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $95Energy
09:43
Valdis Zatlers: Global crises cannot be resolved by force aloneForeign policy
09:36
Saudi Arabia downs two Iranian drones near oil fieldOther countries
09:32
Kiril Petkov: Baku Forum to be key platform in challenging timesForeign policy
09:28
Nino Burjanadze сalls Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization important for Georgia and regionForeign policy
09:27