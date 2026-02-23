Satellite images reveal surge in US fighter jets in Middle East - FT

The US has significantly increased the number of fighter aircraft at bases in Jordan and Saudi Arabia this month, as it assembles tremendous air power in the Middle East for a potential weeks-long military campaign against Iran, Report informs referring to the Financial Times.

President Donald Trump has threatened to strike Iran unless the regime swiftly meets his demands for a deal aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear programme.

On Thursday, he said the Islamic republic had a "maximum" of 15 days to reach a deal with the US or "bad things will happen."

The air and naval deployments amount to one of the largest build-ups in the region since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The US preparations continue as Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, told CBS on Sunday that Tehran was still working on a proposal for the US to consider and would "probably" submit it during potential talks with special envoy Steve Witkoff in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday.

"We are trying to make it something which consists of elements that can accommodate both sides' concerns and interests," Araghchi said, adding: "There is a good chance to have a diplomatic solution."

He said there was "no need for any military build-up" and warned that "we have to hit the American bases in the region" as retaliation for any strikes.

The US military build-up "cannot help" bring about an agreement "and cannot pressurise us," he added.

Satellite imagery shows aircraft numbers have climbed this month at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. A Tel Aviv University tracker estimates at least 66 fighter jets are at the base.

Eighteen of the jets visible in the imagery are F-35s - the world's most advanced fighter jet - according to two former defence officials and an air force expert who reviewed the images.

Also present are 17 F-15s and eight A-10s, the air force expert said. EA-18 electronic warfare aircraft and cargo planes have also been spotted at Muwaffaq Salti by satellites.

Satellite images also show an increase in jets at the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. An air force expert identified E-3 airborne warning and control system planes and C-130 and C-5 transport aircraft there.