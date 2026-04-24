Sánchez: Middle East wars show failure of hard power policy

The escalation of conflicts in the Middle East demonstrates the failure of brute force policy and undermines global security, making it necessary to return to compliance with international law and strengthening the multilateral order, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said ahead of the second day of the informal summit of EU heads of state and government in Nicosia (Cyprus), Report informs.

"If there is one conclusion I wanted to share with European leaders, it is that the situation in the Middle East demonstrates the failure of brute force and the need to respect international law," he said.

According to the Spanish prime minister, the "law of the strong" leads to destabilization and makes the world weak, which is what is happening now.

Sánchez noted the lack of clear objectives in the military actions in the Middle East and the lack of trust between the parties, which, he said, rules out a quick peace process.

Moreover, the humanitarian consequences are simply catastrophic: "This leads to suffering, the death of thousands of people, and hundreds of thousands of displaced persons, for example, in Lebanon."

The prime minister also stated that the situation is already having economic consequences that are being felt by households, companies, and economies across Europe.