The Russian Armed Forces have struck over 800 times across 40 settlements in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, killing three people and injuring four, Report informs.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Ivan Fedorov stated on his Telegram channel:

"Attacks on Zaporizhzhia city and the Polohy district of the region have resulted in three deaths and four injuries, including a child. In total, the Russian Federation carried out 864 strikes on 40 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours."