Russia strikes Naftogaz facilities in Ukraine, causing fire
Other countries
- 04 April, 2026
- 16:00
Russian forces conducted drone strikes on Naftogaz of Ukraine facilities in the Poltava region, triggering a fire, the company's CEO, Serhii Koretskyi, said, Report informs via Ukrainian media.
"On the eve of Catholic Easter, Russian forces targeted Naftogaz Group infrastructure in Poltava. The strikes caused a fire, followed by a second attack shortly after," Koretskyi said on Facebook.
No casualties were reported, and emergency services responded promptly.
Koretskyi added that Russia continues to target Ukraine's oil, gas, and energy infrastructure, noting that Naftogaz facilities have been attacked more than 40 times since the beginning of the year.
Latest News
18:54
Photo
Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban AliyevaForeign policy
18:48
Photo
3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so farDomestic policy
18:35
Photo
Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in KazakhstanEducation and science
18:14
Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to UzbekistanAIC
18:08
Photo
Video
President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATEDForeign policy
18:05
5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's BaghlanOther countries
17:56
Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phoneRegion
17:37
Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention centerRegion
17:23
Photo