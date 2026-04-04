Russia strikes Naftogaz facilities in Ukraine, causing fire

Russian forces conducted drone strikes on Naftogaz of Ukraine facilities in the Poltava region, triggering a fire, the company's CEO, Serhii Koretskyi, said, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

"On the eve of Catholic Easter, Russian forces targeted Naftogaz Group infrastructure in Poltava. The strikes caused a fire, followed by a second attack shortly after," Koretskyi said on Facebook.

No casualties were reported, and emergency services responded promptly.

Koretskyi added that Russia continues to target Ukraine's oil, gas, and energy infrastructure, noting that Naftogaz facilities have been attacked more than 40 times since the beginning of the year.