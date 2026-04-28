Rubio says Iran retains half of its missile arsenal
Other countries
- 28 April, 2026
- 09:26
Iran has used up about half of the missile capability it had before the start of the US and Israeli military operation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News, Report informs.
"Now they have half the missiles," he noted, adding that Tehran has lost its production capacity and no longer has any naval forces.
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