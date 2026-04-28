Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Rubio says Iran retains half of its missile arsenal

    Other countries
    • 28 April, 2026
    • 09:26
    Rubio says Iran retains half of its missile arsenal

    Iran has used up about half of the missile capability it had before the start of the US and Israeli military operation, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News, Report informs.

    "Now they have half the missiles," he noted, adding that Tehran has lost its production capacity and no longer has any naval forces.

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