Qatar MFA: Doha focused on protecting its interests in standoff with Iran

Qatar intends to continue to defend its interests, prioritizing countering Iran, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said, Report informs referring to Middle Eastern media.

He clarified that since the beginning of the conflict, the Qatari prime minister has only contacted the Iranian Foreign Minister once.

Diplomatic channels between the parties remain open, although Qatar's primary focus is on reducing tensions.

Al-Ansari also noted that the country's leadership has taken measures to protect critical infrastructure, warning that strikes on energy facilities could have serious consequences not only for the region but also for the global energy sector.