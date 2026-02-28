Doha condemns Iranian missile strikes on Qatari territory

Qatar strongly condemns the shelling of its territory with Iranian ballistic missiles.

According to Report, citing a statement from Qatar"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry stressed that Iran"s strikes on Qatari territory constitute a "flagrant violation of national sovereignty, a direct attack on the country"s security and territorial integrity," as well as an unacceptable escalation threatening regional stability and security.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that Qatar reserves the full right to respond to this shelling (by Iran – ed.) in accordance with the provisions of international law and in a manner proportionate to the nature of the attack, in defense of its sovereignty and to ensure its security and national interests," the statement said.