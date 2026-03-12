Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Qatar's air defense forces intercept new missile attack

    Qatar's air defense forces have successfully repelled a new aerial attack on the country, the country's Ministry of Defense said.

    According to Report, the military intercepted eight ballistic missiles and several drones, according to a statement.

    One missile fell in an uninhabited area.

    "The armed forces intercepted an airborne attack aimed at Qatari territory," the ministry said.

    Qətər HHM qüvvələri 8 ballistik raket və bir neçə dronu məhv edib
    Минобороны: Силы ПВО Катара отразили новую ракетную атаку

