Qatar's air defense forces intercept new missile attack
- 12 March, 2026
- 16:06
Qatar's air defense forces have successfully repelled a new aerial attack on the country, the country's Ministry of Defense said.
According to Report, the military intercepted eight ballistic missiles and several drones, according to a statement.
One missile fell in an uninhabited area.
"The armed forces intercepted an airborne attack aimed at Qatari territory," the ministry said.
