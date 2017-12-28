Private jet smashes into building in Malta airport

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Private plane Dassault Falcon 7X careened off parking and smashed into the building at Malta international airport, Report informs referring to the Times of Malta.

According to preliminary information, the strong winds forced the unmanned plane from its wheel chocks, pushing it into the road before crashing into the building.

The offices of one of the construction companies located in the building in which aircraft smashed. No one was in the office at the time of incident. The airport officials are investigating the incident.