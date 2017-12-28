 Top
    Close photo mode

    Private jet smashes into building in Malta airport

    The airport officials are investigating the incident

    Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Private plane Dassault Falcon 7X careened off parking and smashed into the building at Malta international airport, Report informs referring to the Times of Malta

    According to preliminary information, the strong winds forced the unmanned plane from its wheel chocks, pushing it into the road before crashing into the building.

    The offices of one of the construction companies located in the building in which aircraft smashed. No one was in the office at the time of incident. The airport officials are investigating the incident.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi