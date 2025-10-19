Presidential election underway in Northern Cyprus

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Presidential elections are being held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Report informs via Haber Global.

    Voting for the first round began at 8:00 am local time (GMT+4) and will continue until 6:00 pm.

    A total of 777 polling stations have been set up. There are 218,313 registered voters in the TRNC, and a candidate must secure a simple majority of valid votes to be elected president.

    If a candidate receives 50% + 1 vote in the first round, they will be declared the winner.

    If no one achieves an absolute majority, the two leading candidates will face each other in a runoff election to be held within seven days.

    The candidate with the most votes in the second round will assume the presidency.

    Seven candidates, including five independents, are running in the election. Incumbent President Ersin Tatar is contesting as an independent candidate this time.

    presidential elections TRNC Ersin Tatar
    Şimali Kipr Türk Cümhuriyyətində prezident seçkiləri keçirilir
    В ТРСК проходят президентские выборы

