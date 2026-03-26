Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    President Vučić says gas agreement with Azerbaijan is crucial for Serbia

    Other countries
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 11:56
    President Vučić says gas agreement with Azerbaijan is crucial for Serbia

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić highlighted the importance of the recent gas agreement with Azerbaijan, noting that it would significantly strengthen Serbia's energy security, Report informs.

    "We have agreed with Azerbaijan to increase the daily volume of natural gas from 1.3 million cubic meters to 2 million cubic meters, which is very important for us," President Vučić said on the air of Radio Television of Serbia (RTS).

    He noted that Serbia must work hard to secure gas imports through various alternative methods: "We must strive to create different alternative options. Because, like many others, we are subjected to political discrimination. On the contrary, if the situation becomes more complicated and worsens, we may not be able to use all the options available to us."

    Vučić added that in the coming days, he will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the extension of the gas contract, which expires on March 31.

    "I hope that in the coming days I will speak with President Putin by phone, and I believe we will find a good solution to the gas issue," the Serbian leader said.

    Aleksandar Vučić gas agreement Azerbaijan-Serbia relations energy security
    Vuçiç Azərbaycanla qazla bağlı əldə edilən razılığın Serbiya üçün vacib olduğunu bildirib
    Вучич заявил, что достигнутая с Азербайджаном договорённость по газу имеет важное значение для Сербии

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