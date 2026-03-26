President Vučić says gas agreement with Azerbaijan is crucial for Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić highlighted the importance of the recent gas agreement with Azerbaijan, noting that it would significantly strengthen Serbia's energy security, Report informs.

"We have agreed with Azerbaijan to increase the daily volume of natural gas from 1.3 million cubic meters to 2 million cubic meters, which is very important for us," President Vučić said on the air of Radio Television of Serbia (RTS).

He noted that Serbia must work hard to secure gas imports through various alternative methods: "We must strive to create different alternative options. Because, like many others, we are subjected to political discrimination. On the contrary, if the situation becomes more complicated and worsens, we may not be able to use all the options available to us."

Vučić added that in the coming days, he will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the extension of the gas contract, which expires on March 31.

"I hope that in the coming days I will speak with President Putin by phone, and I believe we will find a good solution to the gas issue," the Serbian leader said.