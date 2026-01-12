Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Philippine landfill collapse death toll hits 8

    Other countries
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 11:46
    Philippine landfill collapse death toll hits 8

    The collapse of a massive mountain of trash in Cebu City in the Philippines has left 8 people dead, local authorities said Monday, as dozens remained missing, Report informs referring to ABS-CBN News.

    The death toll climbed to 8 after two females were pulled from the rubble on Sunday night, based on data from the Cebu City Fire Station.

    Rescuers used a crane to reach difficult areas in the site as search operations continued on Monday morning for 28 others who remained missing, said Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the Cebu City Disaster Council.

    About 50 sanitation workers were buried on Thursday when the mountain of garbage toppled onto them from an estimated height of 20 storeys at the Binaliw Landfill, a privately operated facility that handles refuse for the city of nearly one million.

    "I heard a loud noise and saw that it was very dusty," Junel Arcilla, who documented the incident on this phone, said in Cebuano.

    He added that they have been complaining about the landfill for quite some time already.

    "We almost cannot breathe because of the foul smell," Arcilla said.

    Philippines landfills trash
    Filippində uçqun nəticəsində 8 nəfər ölüb
    На Филиппинах из-за схода оползня на свалке погибли восемь человек

    Latest News

    12:03

    Landmines and unexploded ordnance cleared from liberated areas in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    11:55

    Venezuela frees 2 more Italians - PM

    Other countries
    11:46

    Philippine landfill collapse death toll hits 8

    Other countries
    11:44

    Kazakh security committee detains one of State Revenue Department heads

    Region
    11:19

    Gold, silver prices hit new all-time highs

    Finance
    11:09
    Photo

    ASCO's Shirvan crane vessel undergoes major overhaul

    Infrastructure
    10:53

    Azerbaijani Parliament's 2026 spring session committee meetings to begin on January 16

    Milli Majlis
    10:42

    ADY launches regular Ganja–Gabala–Ganja passenger train service

    Infrastructure
    10:30

    Amirbayov: Green energy opens new opportunities for Azerbaijan, Netherlands

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed