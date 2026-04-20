Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pezeshkian says war is in no one's interest, urges diplomatic efforts to ease tensions

    Other countries
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 12:02
    Pezeshkian says war is in no one's interest, urges diplomatic efforts to ease tensions

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that war is in no one's interest, urging that "every rational and diplomatic path" should be used to reduce tensions, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA, Report informs.

    He also stressed that while Tehran supports diplomacy, "distrust of the enemy" and continued vigilance in interactions remain an undeniable necessity.

    Masoud Pezeshkian Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Pezeşkian: Yaxın Şərqdə müharibə tərəflərin maraqlarına cavab vermir
    Пезешкиан: Война на Ближнем Востоке не отвечает интересам сторон

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