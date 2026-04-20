Pezeshkian says war is in no one's interest, urges diplomatic efforts to ease tensions
Other countries
- 20 April, 2026
- 12:02
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that war is in no one's interest, urging that "every rational and diplomatic path" should be used to reduce tensions, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA, Report informs.
He also stressed that while Tehran supports diplomacy, "distrust of the enemy" and continued vigilance in interactions remain an undeniable necessity.
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